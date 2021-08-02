 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $260,000

Julie Thurston, M: 402-980-5144, julie.thurston@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - CONTRACT PENDING. So much new in this pre-inspected true 4 bedroom in Bennington Schools. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered deck that overlooks common area. Currently listed $7,000 under appraised value in June, 2021 for contract that fell through due to buyer financing. Interior paint and carpet new 2021, both full bathrooms flooring new 2021, HVAC 2017, kitchen appliances 2018, patio new 2019. Deck power washed and painted 2021. Seller is licensed real estate agent in Nebraska. AMA

