4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $3,250

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Now Available!!! This home is being offered for Sale, Rent and our Try Before You Buy program for those who are struggling with current housing affordability. Located in the Bennington School District, this BRAND NEW 4 bed/3 bath/4 car garage is equipped with a fully finished lower level, huge covered patio with no rear neighbors along with high quality finishes throughout. ***No smoking, no pets. All appliances included.Tenant is responsible for yard care, snow removal, utilities and trash service.

