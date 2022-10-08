Larry Flamme, M: 402-720-0575, larryf@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Open design. 4 Bed, ranch style home with a large kitchen, great room, master bath with deluxe shower and dual vanity. Main floor laundry room, 4th bedroom in lower level. 21 x 21 attached garage, fenced yard, deck and 11 x 10 patio. This home has a lot to offer. Only 3 years old! Great neighborhood!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $329,900
