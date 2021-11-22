4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $340,000

Chelsea Mollak, M: 402-682-1086, Chelsea.Mollak@bhhsamb.com, https://www.BHHSAmb.com/Chelsea.Mollak - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 1PM - 3PM. Beautiful two-story 4 bed, 3 bath home ready for move-in and located in Bennington! This home features over 3,500 square feet of living space and includes an open concept main floor with kitchen/dining/family room and private office just down the hall. Home overlooks a brook and green space from deck or lower patio area and has no neighbors to the north. Four large bedrooms upstairs including a primary suite with sitting room. Laundry is also located on 2nd floor. Enjoy movie and game night in the fully finished walk-out basement. All appliances stay. Easy access to highway, shopping and schools. This is a great home with lots of room for you to grow for years to come! Don’t wait! Schedule your showing today!