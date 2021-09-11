Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Garage plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with three-car garage and a composite deck with maintenance free railing. This home backs to a beautiful tree line with no rear neighbors. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion around the Holidays.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A Fremont man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Monday afternoon disturbance complaint in the 1200 block of north Linc…
- Updated
At approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 6, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after s…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
- Updated
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sept. 6, Juan Ramos-Ortiz, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal mischief and chi…
- Updated
At approximately 9:25 p.m., Sept. 4, Shawn A. Karr, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace fo…
- Updated
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and crimi…
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge
- Updated
At approximately 10:45 a.m., Sept. 5, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followi…
- Updated
At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…