4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,900

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Contract Pending Home to remain active on the market for back up offers/marketing only. The Efficianado Garage plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with three-car garage and a composite deck with maintenance free railing. This home backs to a beautiful tree line with no rear neighbors. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion around the Holidays.

