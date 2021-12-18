Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Contract Pending Home to remain active on the market for back up offers/marketing only. The Efficianado Garage plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with three-car garage and a composite deck with maintenance free railing. This home backs to a beautiful tree line with no rear neighbors. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion around the Holidays.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…
'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.