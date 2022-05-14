Ashley Cherney, M: 402-740-3338, Ashley.cherney@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN HOUSE Friday, May 13th 5:00-7:00pm & Saturday, May 14th 2:00-4:00pm! Settled on a quiet street in desirable Bennington school district, this 6 year old walkout ranch has so much to offer! A wonderful open concept that has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 3 car garage, 10ft ceilings, fresh interior paint on the main level, added pantry in the kitchen and drop zone! The kitchen has quartz counters, extra cabinets added for storage, upgraded SS appliances & gas stove, overlooking the spacious livingroom & stone fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet, extra linen closet, dual sinks, and access to the main floor laundry room. Fully finished walkout lower level offers a large rec area, lots of natural light, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and 200+ sqft storage room! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets off the extended deck. All appliances stay and quick close desired! Establish yourself in
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded at 1:51 a.m. May 8 to the 1400 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a disturbance.
For students, the last day of school usually means a three-month break from textbooks, lectures, and all that homework. But for two retiring t…
Police arrest Fremont woman
Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:51 p.m. May 8 to the 1900 block of North Clarkson Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. May 8 to the 700 block of North William Avenue in reference to an unknown party continually kno…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
KEARNEY—A 36-year-old record fell and a district title was brought home from the A-1 district meet Tuesday by the Fremont girls track team.
Fremont Police responded at 2:06 a.m. May 12 to a residence in the 700 block of West 11th Street with the Fremont Fire Department for a medica…
A Fremont teen was arrested and jailed twice on Thursday.