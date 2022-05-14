4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000

Ashley Cherney, M: 402-740-3338, Ashley.cherney@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN HOUSE Friday, May 13th 5:00-7:00pm & Saturday, May 14th 2:00-4:00pm! Settled on a quiet street in desirable Bennington school district, this 6 year old walkout ranch has so much to offer! A wonderful open concept that has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 3 car garage, 10ft ceilings, fresh interior paint on the main level, added pantry in the kitchen and drop zone! The kitchen has quartz counters, extra cabinets added for storage, upgraded SS appliances & gas stove, overlooking the spacious livingroom & stone fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet, extra linen closet, dual sinks, and access to the main floor laundry room. Fully finished walkout lower level offers a large rec area, lots of natural light, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and 200+ sqft storage room! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets off the extended deck. All appliances stay and quick close desired! Establish yourself in