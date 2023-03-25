Lashell C Johnson, M: 402-590-9956, ljohnson@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - PRE-INSPECTED and READY TO GO!! What a stunning two-year old 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage walkout ranch in popular Wood Valley West is situated on a corner lot, facing West. This house is practically BRAND NEW - why wait to build?! This includes all the appliances (even the washer and dryer). Tons of natural light to enjoy the sunrise every morning. Beautiful open concept living for entertaining! How about that awesome deck for outdoor relaxation, overlooking a full privacy fenced-in backyard. Continue to unwind in the calming primary suite, well appointed ensuite features walk-in shower with dual vanity...PLUS a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the main. Venture down into the finished lower level for space to enjoy! Guests can relax in the 4th bedroom with proper egress with a 3rd bath. And let's talk about STORAGE GALORE!! You can create your own home gym!! There is so muc