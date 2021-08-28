 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $375,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Cabana Siesta plan with a Modern front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures. Projected Completion of November 19, 2021. This 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home will come well equipped with a finished lower level as well as a large covered composite deck with maintenance free railing. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Remembering Leonard
Local News

Remembering Leonard

  • Updated

For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News