 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $379,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Office plan with a Farmhouse front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 4 bath two-story home will come well equipped with 2-1/2 car garage, open kitchen/dining room area and a separate office space on the main level. The finished lower level with 3/4 Bath is a perfect place to entertain or host out of town guests. NO REAR NEIGHBORS is an added bonus for this home. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News