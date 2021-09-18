Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Office plan with a Farmhouse front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 4 bath two-story home will come well equipped with 2-1/2 car garage, open kitchen/dining room area and a separate office space on the main level. The finished lower level with 3/4 Bath is a perfect place to entertain or host out of town guests. NO REAR NEIGHBORS is an added bonus for this home. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $379,000
