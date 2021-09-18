 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $380,000

Mark Wilson, M: 402-689-2179, mark.wilson@legacyhomesomaha.com, https://www.legacyhomesomaha.com - The Archer IV by Legacy Homes in the Bennington school district! 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch with 3 car garage, full front porch, and finished basement! This open ranch also features cathedral ceilings in the great room/entry, kitchen pantry, and tons of upgrades throughout! 2 x6 exterior walls with 95% efficient furnace. All homes are 3rd party energy tested to ensure efficiencies.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News