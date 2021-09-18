4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $380,000

Mark Wilson, M: 402-689-2179, mark.wilson@legacyhomesomaha.com, https://www.legacyhomesomaha.com - The Archer IV by Legacy Homes in the Bennington school district! 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch with 3 car garage, full front porch, and finished basement! This open ranch also features cathedral ceilings in the great room/entry, kitchen pantry, and tons of upgrades throughout! 2 x6 exterior walls with 95% efficient furnace. All homes are 3rd party energy tested to ensure efficiencies.