 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000

Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - 4 bedroom walkout ranch in desirable Bennington School District! Open floor plan. SS appliances. Spacious basement with 3/4 bath and good size bedroom. Plenty of storage. Nice vinyl fence, no backyard neighbors & backs to trees. New windows on north side of house. Heated garage. Water filtration system. SELLER WILL PROVIDE $2000 CARPET ALLOWANCE.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News