Shellie Nelson, M: 402-681-4196, shellie.nelson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shellie.nelson - OPEN Sun 1-3! Impressive 2 story in Bennington with the all the finishes you're looking for! Plenty of room here with generous room sizes throughout and open feel with 9ft ceilings. Main floor features office, formal living or dining, family room with gas fireplace and quite the stylish eat in kitchen with all the upgrades to include wood floors, quartz counters, glass tile subway backsplash, extra tall cabinets, soft close drawers, built in buffet, double ovens, gas stove, center island/bar and a huge, hidden walk in pantry! Locker area and bath located off the 3 car garage. Massive master bedroom with trayed ceiling and master bath with 2 sinks, giant walk in closet, separate shower and wp tub. 3 additional beds have walk in closets, their own access to baths and there's the convenient 2nd floor laundry. Lower level with day light windows has electrical and ready for your finishes. Nice dec
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000
