Angie Turner, M: 402-612-3888, angelajudeturner@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - If you need space and looking for an updated, move in ready property, you don't want to miss this home. This spacious 4 bed, 3 bath home not only includes an eat in kitchen, but has a separate dining area along with 2 separate living room spaces. The kitchen boasts dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Cambria quartz countertops along with a large pantry and walks out to an amazing flat, fenced in back yard w/sprinkler system and patio. The master bedroom includes a sitting area along with the 3/4 bathroom with tiled shower, walk in closet and Cambria quartz double vanity. The unfinished basement has a radon mitigation system & sump pump and is ready for you to finish for even more additional space. Don't wait to build when you can have next to new with all the upgrades this home offers in a family friendly neighborhood! Close to Bennington Schools and a park not to mention the large recreational lake n
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000
