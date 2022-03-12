 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $392,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $392,000

Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Showings start Saturday. March 12th! Like new ranch style home in Highland Hills! Open design offers a large island in the kitchen with open concept into the great room. Large primary bedroom and bath w/ deluxe shower & dual vanity. Finished fourth bedroom in the basement and rough in for bathroom. Large deck & entertaining area! Quality GE appliances, window blinds, and upgraded fixtures. Close to schools, shopping and other amenities. Don't wait for a new build and buy this gorgeous home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News