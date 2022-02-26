Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Say hello to this Westland II - 3 car garage new Legacy Homes build! An open floor plan ranch with 4 beds, 3 baths. The kitchen features a large island with Benton Birch cabinets and Charlestown Quartz counters. All stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinets! Modern contemporary light fixtures throughout. A large master bedroom with an attached 3/4 master suite and a large walk-in closet. Two oversized bedrooms are off the main living area and one in the basement with ample storage space. The main floor laundry is a bonus! A finished basement acts as a large great room with an added 3/4 bath — perfect for a large entertainment center or home gym! An attached deck off the kitchen is calling to you after a long day of work. Don't wait, schedule your showing at this Westland II ranch today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.
“Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry when I take you out in the surrey ...”
A Fremont woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Feb. 18.