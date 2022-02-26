 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $395,000

Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Say hello to this Westland II - 3 car garage new Legacy Homes build! An open floor plan ranch with 4 beds, 3 baths. The kitchen features a large island with Benton Birch cabinets and Charlestown Quartz counters. All stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinets! Modern contemporary light fixtures throughout. A large master bedroom with an attached 3/4 master suite and a large walk-in closet. Two oversized bedrooms are off the main living area and one in the basement with ample storage space. The main floor laundry is a bonus! A finished basement acts as a large great room with an added 3/4 bath — perfect for a large entertainment center or home gym! An attached deck off the kitchen is calling to you after a long day of work. Don't wait, schedule your showing at this Westland II ranch today!

