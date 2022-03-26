JoEllen Keating, M: 402-598-0151, joellen.keating@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/joellen.keating - If you need a home with lots of space in a peaceful neighborhood - this one is for you! 2 story Legacy home features large front room which can also function as a formal living room/dining room. Gorgeous kitchen has quartz counters and opens to family room or large dinette space. Main level office is tucked behind family room. Second level features 4 large bedrooms. 3 have walk in closets! Primary bedroom is HUGE! All bathrooms have quartz counters. Convenient & spacious 2nd floor laundry room (not a closet). Lower level is unfinished with endless possibilities. Walks out to fenced backyard with garden. Easy access to HWY 36 and Bennington Schools. Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $395,000
