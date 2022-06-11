4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $395,000

Check out this beautiful walk-out ranch home in the very desirable Ridgewood subdivision in Bennington. This home features a large open living area with hardwood floors on the main, over-sized kitchen island and granite countertops with a walk out covered deck that includes an outdoor kitchen area with natural gas, water and power! The lower level has a 3/4 bath, bedroom and large rec room. All plumbing services installed to add a lower level kitchen and home theater with built in surround sound. The hot tub & whole house HEPA filtration system are also included! This home is just missing one thing.... YOU! Schedule your showing today!AMA