Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This three-year-old ranch is located in Bennington's Highland Hills subdivision. The open design features an eat-in kitchen island and a fireplace in the living room, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Lower level finished with 4th bedroom and bathroom. Private backyard with large deck and fully fenced. Walking distance to the Elementary school.