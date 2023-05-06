Sarah Maier Pavel, M: 402-830-2879, sarah.maier@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This beautifully designed ranch boasts a large open layout with vaulted ceilings and a contemporary color palette that will impress. The classic white kitchen features gorgeous quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a sleek backsplash in a space that is filled with natural light. The primary bathroom offers a dual vanity, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in closet. The fully finished basement features an additional bedroom and bathroom and ample storage space, making for the ideal recreation area for all your at-home activities. The large flat lot comes complete with an oversized patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxation. Don't miss the opportunity to make this incredible home your own.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,000
