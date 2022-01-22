Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Vida plan with a Prairie front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with a large open-concept kitchen area and beautiful outdoor covered patio area. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion May 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,500
