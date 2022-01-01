 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,950

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Vida plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with a large open concept kitchen and a composite deck with maintenance free railing. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion Feb 2022.

