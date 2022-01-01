Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - The Efficianado Vida plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation is brought to you by Evolved Structures. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with a large open concept kitchen and a composite deck with maintenance free railing. You will love this great community located within walking distance of the business district, park, trails and schools. This home offers a low maintenance living lifestyle and is slated for completion Feb 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $399,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenage boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont.
A Fremont woman faces charges following a Dec. 24 traffic stop.
Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Christmas night, but a fire official believes the structure was a total loss.
Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is this year’s All-Area Football Player of the Year. This is the second-straight year McIntyre has taken home the honor.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was found at a residen…
On Tuesday, the Fremont City Council confirmed two lieutenants to the rank of captains.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 24, Rodolfo I Ortiz Ramos, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a…
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Dec. 29, Rafael Partida, 43, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a t…
The Dodge County Board of Corrections was informed Wednesday during a public meeting that the Dodge County Jail was found to not be in complia…