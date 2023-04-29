Scott Schaefer, M: 402-830-7113, scott@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Check out this nearly new home from Legacy Homes. Built in 2020, this ranch home has everything you need. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, modern kitchen finishes. Finished lower level with a walkout basement and plenty of entertainment space. Basement includes a large unfinished storage area. Bennington Schools and close to Flanagan lake. Call today to see as this one won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont police officer arrested in Iowa in early April officially resigned his position with the city on Monday, April 24. Officer Payton L.…
Nebraska only had 13 offensive linemen active Saturday, but don’t expect the Huskers to go looking reinforcements. Here’s why.
The two-setter rotation is likely in the past, and Kennedi Orr or Bergen Reilly are "competing" to run the offense, says coach John Cook.
Fremont Police officials responded to a report on April 24 of a double stabbing, and after a brief investigation, arrested a teenaged suspect …
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:01 p.m. and again at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, April 23, to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Str…