 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000

Matt Rasmussen, M: 402-657-1969, iworkforu@icloud.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3! Freshly painted exterior in the last year, large picture windows inside to take advantage of natural light & the view. Eat in the kitchen or the formal dining room. Both the living room & dining room feel part of a large open floor plan that has segregated areas but also an open cozy feel at the same time. It's a must see to really see what we mean. 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 baths, plenty of space to hang-out on the main floor, huge basement rec room, the covered front porch, the covered 16' x 10' deck or sit outside in the back-yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News