Matt Rasmussen, M: 402-657-1969, iworkforu@icloud.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3! Freshly painted exterior in the last year, large picture windows inside to take advantage of natural light & the view. Eat in the kitchen or the formal dining room. Both the living room & dining room feel part of a large open floor plan that has segregated areas but also an open cozy feel at the same time. It's a must see to really see what we mean. 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 baths, plenty of space to hang-out on the main floor, huge basement rec room, the covered front porch, the covered 16' x 10' deck or sit outside in the back-yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000
