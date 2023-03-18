Megan Bengtson, M: 402-740-5519, megan@apexgroupomaha.com, https://www.ApexGroupOmaha.com - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car 2 Story in Highland Hills on a corner lot. Open floor plan & neutral colors. Living room an electric fireplace and lots of natural sunlight with the back wall of windows. It is open to the beautiful kitchen with darker cabinets, a large center island, Quartz countertops, slate appliances, eat-in area, and lots of natural light. Walk-in pantry, mud room and ½ bath complete the main floor. Large primary with a trayed ceiling overlooks the backyard. Primary bathroom has dual vanities, a shower and large walk-in closet. 3 other bedrooms, full bath with dual sinks and the laundry on 2nd floor. Unfinished basement is ready for you to add your personal touches. Nice big flat backyard has a patio, and the yard has been fully fenced with a 6’ privacy fence. Bennington Schools. Great location near shopping, restaurants, Flanagan Lake rec area & much more.