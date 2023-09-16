Welcome to 14768 Leeman St, Bennington, NE – an enchanting residence nestled in a desirable location. Practically brand new, this home BOASTS a thoughtfully designed interior that seamlessly blends comfort, style and convenience. Situated in a welcoming community, it offers convenient access to nearby amenities. With its captivating charm and practical setting, 14768 Leeman St presents a wonderful opportunity to experience suburban living at its best. Don't miss out on the chance to discover the inviting atmosphere and comfort this home exudes. Schedule a viewing today and envision the lifestyle that awaits you.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $409,500
