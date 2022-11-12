 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $410,000

Mindy Dalrymple, M: 402-689-2177, yourrealtormindy@cox.net, https://www.yourrealtormindy.com - ***OPEN SUN, NOV 13th from 12-2*** This south facing stately two-story home has been meticulously maintained and boasts an open floor plan. Inside you will discover luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level and a bright kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, center island and large pantry. Owner’s Suite includes a spacious bath w/ deluxe shower, quartz dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Front yard and backyard have been beautifully landscaped w/ trees, level lot, fully fenced 6ft privacy fence & sprinkler system. Fresh interior paint and epoxy garage floors in 2022. This home is set up for all your entertaining and/or family needs. Basement was finished within the last year with 3/4 bath and a large family room! Amazing amount of space inside and out with tons of storage throughout. Just a short walk to Pine Creek Elementary and Flanagan Lake. Close to shopping, dining

