4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $410,000

Rachel Nun, M: 402-305-6125, rachel@nunrealestate.com, https://www.RachelNun.com - Built in 2018, this Bennington 2 Story home is better than new! Expansive, open concept main floor. Entry features durable ceramic tile flooring & opens to the flex room. Currently used as an office or could also be a formal dining room or play room. Spacious living room w/fireplace, built in bench & cabinetry. The kitchen comes equipped w/SS appliances, ample cabinet space, quartz countertops, large island, & hardwood floors. New pantry w/custom oak shelving, quartz counters & deep freeze. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms & an XL laundry room. Primary bedroom features an en suite bath w/double sinks, shower & walk-in closet. Lower level is finished & ready for entertaining w/wood accent wall & industrial shelving for your media center. Extra space for a home gym or game table area. Plumbing is already roughed-in for ¾ bath. Fantastic corner lot, one of the largest in the neighborhood at .295 acre. C