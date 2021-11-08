4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

Vicki Schmitz, M: 402-650-9131, vicki.schmitz@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Open house - Sunday, Nov. 7th 1-3:00 p.m. One-owner ranch-style home in popular Waterford. This well-maintained home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms on the main. The third bedroom can be used as an office. Kitchen has large dining area and a built-in buffet giving additional storage space. Newer covered composite deck is accessible from the kitchen. Large greatroom has hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and fireplace surrounded by library paneling. The finished lower level provides a large rec room area, 4th bedroom with walk-in cedar closet and 3/4 bath. Off the rec room area is a large unfinished workshop with additional lighting and electrical outlets. A/C 2017, roof 2018, furnace, sump pump and oven/microwave 2021. All windows have been replaced. Leaf guards have been installed on all gutters. Community pool, walking trail, lake and clubhouse included in HOA fees.