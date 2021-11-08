 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

Vicki Schmitz, M: 402-650-9131, vicki.schmitz@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Open house - Sunday, Nov. 7th 1-3:00 p.m. One-owner ranch-style home in popular Waterford. This well-maintained home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms on the main. The third bedroom can be used as an office. Kitchen has large dining area and a built-in buffet giving additional storage space. Newer covered composite deck is accessible from the kitchen. Large greatroom has hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and fireplace surrounded by library paneling. The finished lower level provides a large rec room area, 4th bedroom with walk-in cedar closet and 3/4 bath. Off the rec room area is a large unfinished workshop with additional lighting and electrical outlets. A/C 2017, roof 2018, furnace, sump pump and oven/microwave 2021. All windows have been replaced. Leaf guards have been installed on all gutters. Community pool, walking trail, lake and clubhouse included in HOA fees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont teens face charges

Fremont teens face charges

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News