4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

This stunning covered porch steps you right into gleaming floors galore, stoned fireplace, massive Cambria Quartz island, stoned backslash, serving bar, oversized dining area, drop zone and pantry. Master suite offers tiered ceiling, his/her Cambria designer countertops, walk through laundry suite and two other separate bedrooms on main. This fabulous finished basement features billards area, enormous theatre space, oversized 4th bedroom w/ private office area, 3rd bathroom & exercise area. Spacious storage in multiple locations. This lot and location rocks with a covered patio, partial fence and walking distance, to Lake Flanagan, schools, and nearby parks. Live this Good life in 2022 with this relocation opportunity!