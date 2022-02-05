4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Fantastic Bennington ranch that is move-in ready! Only 3 years young, the home has an open floorplan with wonderful natural light throughout. Kitchen has large center island perfect for gatherings with great storage. Kitchen overlooks family room with cozy fireplace and large deck with great views, private backyard & fully fenced. Primary suite has nice walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Lower level has huge rec room, 4th bedroom and large bonus room - perfect for kids playroom or gym. Quick possession possible. All kitchen appliances stay!