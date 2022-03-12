 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $415,000

Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic 2 story in Bennington. Home features 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage with over 2100 fsf. Spacious open floorplan. Living room with floor to ceiling gas fireplace with stone surround. Kitchen w/ quartz c tops, extended island, dining area, ss appliances and walk in pantry. Flex space and drop zone. Nice size bedrooms 2nd floor laundry. Fully fenced yard with sprinkler system. A must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News