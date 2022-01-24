 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

Amy Brodersen, M: 402-306-1290, amy.brodersen@yahoo.com, www.century21.com - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath walkout ranch in Bennington! Open concept with cathedral ceilings and fantastic natural light! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful subway tiled backsplash, and real wood floors. Primary bedroom and with full ensuite featuring a large jacuzzi tub, double sinks, and vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closets in every bedroom! Basement is perfect for entertaining with full wetbar, rec area, and walk out access. Enormous storage! Laundry with utility sink conveniently located on main level near bedrooms and garage entry. Enjoy your unobstructed backyard view from the extra large patio or from the extra large deck above. Deck access from living area or primary bedroom. Yard features tidy landscaping and underground sprinkler system. Meticulously maintained and much loved, this home is ready for it’s new owner!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News