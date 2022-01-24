4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

Amy Brodersen, M: 402-306-1290, amy.brodersen@yahoo.com, www.century21.com - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath walkout ranch in Bennington! Open concept with cathedral ceilings and fantastic natural light! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful subway tiled backsplash, and real wood floors. Primary bedroom and with full ensuite featuring a large jacuzzi tub, double sinks, and vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closets in every bedroom! Basement is perfect for entertaining with full wetbar, rec area, and walk out access. Enormous storage! Laundry with utility sink conveniently located on main level near bedrooms and garage entry. Enjoy your unobstructed backyard view from the extra large patio or from the extra large deck above. Deck access from living area or primary bedroom. Yard features tidy landscaping and underground sprinkler system. Meticulously maintained and much loved, this home is ready for it’s new owner!