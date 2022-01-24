Amy Brodersen, M: 402-306-1290, amy.brodersen@yahoo.com, www.century21.com - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath walkout ranch in Bennington! Open concept with cathedral ceilings and fantastic natural light! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful subway tiled backsplash, and real wood floors. Primary bedroom and with full ensuite featuring a large jacuzzi tub, double sinks, and vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closets in every bedroom! Basement is perfect for entertaining with full wetbar, rec area, and walk out access. Enormous storage! Laundry with utility sink conveniently located on main level near bedrooms and garage entry. Enjoy your unobstructed backyard view from the extra large patio or from the extra large deck above. Deck access from living area or primary bedroom. Yard features tidy landscaping and underground sprinkler system. Meticulously maintained and much loved, this home is ready for it’s new owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
After years of preparation and a move of location, Fremont's first brewery finally opened with its ribbon-cutting last week.
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
Fremont Police investigated criminal mischief to a parked vehicle at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600 block of west Ninth Street.
Add another three-point record to the Fremont girls basketball team’s collection.
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.