4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, Http://angiethiel.kwelite.com - This is the one you have been waiting for! Open concept split ranch floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Large Living room, Kitchen with custom cabinets, expansive center island, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Built-ins the offset fireplace make a statement. This home was built for entertainment. New custom wet bar in the finished basement. 4th bedroom and New Bath. Gorgeous finished touches. There is a lot to love here.

