4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $420,000

Ashlee O'Malley, M: 402-305-7570, ashlee.omalley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN HOUSE Saturday, May 7, 12-2pm. Beautiful one-owner home built in 2016. Entertaining is a breeze in this open concept ranch. Enjoy the spacious corner lot, with a huge fully fenced backyard in the desirable Bennington neighborhood of Pine Creek. Main floor features vaulted ceilings, neutral fresh colors, and 3 bedrooms in a split style with the Primary bedroom on it’s own side. The fully finished basement adds value and functionality with a conforming 4th bedroom behind stylish barn doors, huge rec/family room and bar area. There is a rough in for the 3rd bathroom downstairs along with ample storage. The 3 car garage is fully finished/drywalled/painted. Out back you will love the expanded patio that offers the perfect spot for firepit nights, too. Inside and out - what’s not to love? Hurry!