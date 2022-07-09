4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $422,500

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Affordability is key in this market. We offer a $2,500 credit to buyers closing costs, another $2,000 credit toward closing costs w/ our preferred lender, pre-paid property tax at closing which is significantly less on new construction vs existing homes & no SID which offers a lower tax levy than most competing new construction areas. Priced at $422,500 & completed Sept/Oct 2022, this Evolved Structures home features a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops through the home, gas range w/ electric double oven, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered maintenance free deck, 18ft x 8ft doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blo