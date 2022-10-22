 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $423,440

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - The Diamond Plan by Richland Homes. WALKOUT, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage with 8ft extension. Quartz Countertops. LVP entire main level, dropzone, large island, trash roll out, under cabinet lighting, soft close in kitchen. Blinds main and 2nd level. Sprinkler system and so much more. Projected completion January 2023.

