4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $425,000

Sarah Maier Pavel, M: 402-830-2879, sarah.maier@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This open concept-designed home is available in Bennington's Pine Creek neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light flow throughout the main level. Custom cabinets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a large center island create a desirable move-in-ready space: custom window treatments, a patio with customized privacy, and a sleek fence design. Finished basement with an additional bedroom, bathroom, and storage space, perfectly maintained.