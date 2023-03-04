Shari Grimes, M: 402-659-6553, shari.grimes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open Saturday 3/4 from 1-3pm. Must see to appreciate this SPACIOUS, LIKE NEW HOME with beautiful finishes!! 2 story walk-out with no immediate backyards neighbors. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and 2 story foyer. Kitchen has center island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, undercounter lighting and tons of storage. Large walk-in pantry. Nice mudroom area. Great room with beautiful tile front fireplace. Spacious primary suite. Primary bath with double sinks, quartz countertop and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with expansive family room and 4th bath. Flat front yard on lovely tree lined street. Partially fenced flat back yard. AMA