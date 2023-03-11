Kelsey Martz, M: 402-689-7677, Kelsey.Martz@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BEAUTIFUL 2- story in Majestic Pointe with tons of upgrades including 42"staggered birch cabinets, Quartz countertops, slate appliances including a side by side refrigerator. Main floor boasts all new LVP flooring. Space above the fireplace is wired for cable and electrical outlet. Four bedrooms (all include ceiling fans) and four bathrooms (1/2 bath on the main floor and basement; 3/4 and full bath on the 2nd floor). Primary bath has double sinks with granite countertops and large walk in closest in the bedroom. This home also includes a second floor laundry room, electric heated garage with new epoxy floor coating and epoxy floor coated front porch. Newly finished basement with a large living room with a 10 ft projector screen, bar (which has been plumbed to be made into a wet bar), and 1/2 bathroom. Fully fenced yard with professional landscaping completed in both the front and backyard. Exterior sidi