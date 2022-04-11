4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $425,000

Ashley Kruse, M: 402-719-4208, ashley@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcforsale.com - Welcome Home!! There is nothing more you could want in this beautiful two-story Pine Creek home. Inside this home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with shelving for storage and a drop zone off of the garage. You will fall in love with the neutral colors, bright and open floor plan with all NEW carpet, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring in bathrooms, NEW paint and a finished basement with a luxury stone titled bathroom. Kitchen boasts hardwood floors, granite, maple cabinetry and walk in pantry. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and big windows, flex room perfect for an office or formal dining room. Second floor laundry room makes doing laundry a breeze. Movie nights are here to stay with the lower level family room. Walk out from the dining area to the back yard complete with a large deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard.