 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $425,000

Ashley Kruse, M: 402-719-4208, ashley@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcforsale.com - Welcome Home!! There is nothing more you could want in this beautiful two-story Pine Creek home. Inside this home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with shelving for storage and a drop zone off of the garage. You will fall in love with the neutral colors, bright and open floor plan with all NEW carpet, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring in bathrooms, NEW paint and a finished basement with a luxury stone titled bathroom. Kitchen boasts hardwood floors, granite, maple cabinetry and walk in pantry. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and big windows, flex room perfect for an office or formal dining room. Second floor laundry room makes doing laundry a breeze. Movie nights are here to stay with the lower level family room. Walk out from the dining area to the back yard complete with a large deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News