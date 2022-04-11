Ashley Kruse, M: 402-719-4208, ashley@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcforsale.com - Welcome Home!! There is nothing more you could want in this beautiful two-story Pine Creek home. Inside this home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with shelving for storage and a drop zone off of the garage. You will fall in love with the neutral colors, bright and open floor plan with all NEW carpet, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring in bathrooms, NEW paint and a finished basement with a luxury stone titled bathroom. Kitchen boasts hardwood floors, granite, maple cabinetry and walk in pantry. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and big windows, flex room perfect for an office or formal dining room. Second floor laundry room makes doing laundry a breeze. Movie nights are here to stay with the lower level family room. Walk out from the dining area to the back yard complete with a large deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
This weekend, The Pathfinder Chorus will take audiences down a musical memory lane.
Kids, it’s time to put on your running shoes because egg hunt season is here.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
Eugene Hunke