4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $426,000

5-year-old Celebrity Shelby plan. Large ranch, with a high, sightly lot and no rear neighbors. Main level boasts upgrades including quartz counters and LVP flooring. Third bedroom upstairs also has french doors opening to the entry, making it very useful as an office. The kitchen has a large center island with stool seating space. The informal dining area has a door leading to an elevated deck. Open floor plan with great room and fireplace. The walk-out lower level has a large family room, bedroom and bathroom, but still plenty of storage space in the two unfinished areas. Buying this new today would cost over $460,000. Don't miss your chance to buy this existing home.