4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $426,140

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION- Richland Homes Ranch Plan with finished basement that backs to trees and large acreages. daylight lot with finished basement. True 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car home. 3rd car has 8ft garage extension. Covered deck off kitchen/dining area. Gas Appliance package. Quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, soft close in kitchen. Rounded corners upper and LL. Electric car charging station rough in, wall mount TV prewire in great room. Electric fireplace with tile surround. LVP flooring in high traffic areas. 16x10 deck, James Hardie siding, sprinkler system, two trees. Active radon mitigation system. ESTIMATED completion December 2022.

