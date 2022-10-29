4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $429,950

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Completed NEW construction, ranch style home backing to trees with a maintenance free covered deck now available! This is the last ranch available in the maintenance free neighborhood of Prairie Hollow - mowing, fertilization, snow, trash/recycling included in low HOA fees. We offer a $7,000 credit towards buyers closing costs/rate buy down. This Evolved Structures home features a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops throughout, gas range w/ electric double oven, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, 18ft x 8ft doors w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 2 year home & 10 year structural warranty.