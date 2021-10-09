4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $430,000

Joe Bush, M: 402-253-7192, Joe@GittSoldIt.com, https://www.kw.com - Beautiful one owner Ranch style home located in the Pine Creek subdivision. Great curbside appeal on a corner lot. Wonderful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry. All appliances are included. Large amount of space in the basement for rec room or family room or both! Basement is in process and will be completely finished with carpet, and doors hung. Covered patio out back to host all the football parties with a 6 ft privacy fence. Four car garage with plumbed gas line and 220 power!