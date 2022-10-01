Kathy Wickstrom, M: 402-208-4617, kwickstrom@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.kathywickstrom.com - Why build when you can have a home right now. Amazing Newer 4 bed 3 bath 3 1/2 car garage & wide driveway home in Bennington! Beautiful front stone, siding, landscaping and the cutest inviting front porch! Walk into the huge living room with cozy fireplace, 9' ceilings, bright windows and new built-in's. Kitchen with custom wood island, solid surface counters, pantry, stainless appliances and large dining area. Office, 9' ceilings on main floor & drop zone. Awesome Primary suite with trayed ceiling, new built-in shelving & drawers, primary bath with tall double sinks, whirlpool tub, and new redone primary closet. Laundry on 2nd floor. Lower basement with daylight windows and room to expand. Great deck & fenced in spacious private back yard. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $435,000
