4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $439,000

BUYER NOW OFFERING A 2-1 INTEREST RATE BUYDOWN! This is your chance to still get a great rate and a stunning Bennington 2 story! You will appreciate all of the living space here. Enjoy the generously sizeds living and dining room, the 9' ceilings, and the pretty kitchen with quartz counters, pendant lighting above the island, doing area and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen overlooks the main floor family room, making this the perfect setting for entertaining or hosting dinner parties! The sweeping country views from the deck will supply you with endless stunning sunrises. Upstairs, the primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a private 3/4 bath with dual sinks. 3 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The walk out lower level here is finished and has a 3/4 bath! This superb 2 story is calling you "Home"!