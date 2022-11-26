BUYER NOW OFFERING A 2-1 INTEREST RATE BUYDOWN! This is your chance to still get a great rate and a stunning Bennington 2 story! You will appreciate all of the living space here. Enjoy the generously sizeds living and dining room, the 9' ceilings, and the pretty kitchen with quartz counters, pendant lighting above the island, doing area and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen overlooks the main floor family room, making this the perfect setting for entertaining or hosting dinner parties! The sweeping country views from the deck will supply you with endless stunning sunrises. Upstairs, the primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a private 3/4 bath with dual sinks. 3 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The walk out lower level here is finished and has a 3/4 bath! This superb 2 story is calling you "Home"!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Department o…
There's plenty on deck this upcoming week for Nebraska Athletics. Here's Amie Just's takeaways leading into it.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
The Omaha Westside kicker said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
The Huskers’ loss to the weakest Wisconsin team in decades had a familiar script. NU played close, lost late and, when looking for a culprit, could point back to the line of scrimmage.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
For 30 years, George Darlington shepherded Nebraska defenders through college football's most dominant program. Now, at 83, he received his Blackshirt.