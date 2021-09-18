Joe Bush, M: 402-253-7192, Joe@GittSoldIt.com, https://www.kw.com - Beautiful one owner walkout Ranch style home located in the Pine Creek subdivision. Great curbside appeal on a corner lot. Wonderful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry. All appliances are included. Large amount of space in the basement for rec room or family room or both! Covered patio out back to host all the football parties with a 6 ft privacy fence. Four car garage with plumbed gas line and 220 power!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sent…
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
- Updated
Woman faces assault charge
- Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday afternoon announced the first confirmed death of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the health district.
- Updated
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 14, a theft was reported at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N Somers Ave., Fremont Police said.
- Updated
Police arrest Iowa man
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge