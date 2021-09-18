4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $439,900

Joe Bush, M: 402-253-7192, Joe@GittSoldIt.com, https://www.kw.com - Beautiful one owner walkout Ranch style home located in the Pine Creek subdivision. Great curbside appeal on a corner lot. Wonderful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry. All appliances are included. Large amount of space in the basement for rec room or family room or both! Covered patio out back to host all the football parties with a 6 ft privacy fence. Four car garage with plumbed gas line and 220 power!