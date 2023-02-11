Shari Grimes, M: 402-659-6553, shari.grimes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open Sat. 2/11 from 12-1:30. Why wait to build! Remarkable, less than 2 years old home ready for new owners. 2 story walk-out with no immediate backyards neighbors. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen has center island, and tons of storage with large walk-in pantry and nice mudroom area. Great room with beautiful tile front fireplace. Spacious primary suite. Primary bath with double sinks, quarts countertop and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with family room and 4th bath. Partially fenced back yard. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has built a support staff that ranks among the biggest in the Big Ten — and includes a role for Ron Brown.
A United Airlines jet en route from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unexpected stop in Lincoln on Saturday.
The Nebraska Football Roster Reset series kicks off with a look at the crowded quarterback room, where Jeff Sims aims to challenge Casey Thomp…
With the looming total closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge to all motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic, local law enforcement and emerge…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched Feb. 6 to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance.