4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,000

OPEN HOUSE SAT. 2-4! Welcome home to a rare find in Bennington's The Heritage! This gorgeous one owner, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story walk out is well-maintained and close to schools, a hiking trail, fishing pond and so much more! The lovely, open floor plan provides ample space for entertaining in the well-appointed kitchen that opens to a large family room. Office from home in the front room with plenty of space for all of your business needs. The large Master suite provides an oasis for winding down at the end of the day while the additional spacious bedrooms give everyone in your family the ability to spread out. This beautiful home also features a large second story laundry room. The unfinished basement with plumbing for an additional bathroom gives you the opportunity to be creative in adding another bedroom or area for entertainment. Come walk through during the Open House from 2